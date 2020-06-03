Daily
National News

More Arctic politicians join call for RCMP to wear body cameras in Nunavut

June 3, 2020 82 views

The mayor of Iqaluit is joining other Arctic leaders in a call to have RCMP members in Nunavut wear body cameras. A member of the Vancouver Police Department wears a chest mounted camera as he oversees the take down of a tent city in downtown Vancouver on Oct. 16, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

IQALUIT, Nunavut- The mayor of Iqaluit is joining other Arctic leaders calling for RCMP members in Nunavut to wear body cameras.

Kenny Bell says in a release that cameras would make law enforcement safer for everyone concerned.

Video surfaced on social media on Tuesday showing officers using the door of a moving police vehicle to knock an Inuit man to the ground.

David Qamaniq, a member of the Nunavut legislature, says that’s exactly the kind of behaviour that shows the need for monitoring.

Body cameras are also supported by the territory’s MP, Mumilaaq Qaqqaq, and its senator, Dennis Patterson.

Concern over the relationship between RCMP and Inuit has been growing in recent years.

The force, which was not immediately available for comment, faces at least two lawsuits over its dealings with Inuit.

The national Inuit women’s group recently released a report saying people in the Arctic face systemic racialized policing.

 

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Innu boy’s death in N.L. group home renews calls for delayed inquiry 

June 4, 2020 50

ST. JOHN’S, N.L.-The death of a 15-year-old Innu boy while in the care of Newfoundland and…

Read more
National News

Ontario reports 356 new COVID 19 cases, 45 more deaths 

June 4, 2020 68

TORONTO- Ontario is reporting 356 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 45 more deaths. That brings…

Read more

Leave a Reply