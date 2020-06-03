Six Nations businesses, industry already practicing COVID-19 safety

By Donna Duric Writer Six Nations businesses that have remained open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic have taken impressive measures to protect employees and customers from the spread of the novel coronavirus. The measures have been in place for months, before Six Nations Elected Council and the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Council (SNEC/HCCC) developed a draft Health and Safety Code of Conduct for businesses to follow before a decision to completely re-open the local economy is made. SNEC decided last week local businesses can open June 8th, but only to local customers after an inspection of their business is held. The Six Nations economy has been at a standstill since the community was locked down to outside visitors at the end of March to stop the spread of the virus on the territory….



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice