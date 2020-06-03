Six Nations Police search finds numerous weapons non-native man faces organized crime charges

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-A non-native man is facing numerous charges related to organized crime after Six Nations Police and the OPP searched a home on Third Line Road Monday.

Around 12:40 p.m. June 1, Six Nations Police assisted the OPP’s Organized Crime Enforcement Branch, based in Toronto, with executing a search warrant at 3293 Third Line Road.

Police said the search warrant was related to information they received about organized crime.

During the search, police seized five bolt-action rifles, one 12-gauge shot gun, and two 410-gauge rifles.

No one at the property had a valid firearms license.

A number of people at the home were detained during the search, police said, but no Six Nations people were charged or arrested.

Six Nations Police arrested a non-Six Nations man and turned him over to the OPP’s Organized Crime Unit.

The OPP filed unspecified charges. Police have not disclosed the identity of the arrested man.

Six Nations Police said they assisted the OPP with the warrant, “to combat the exploitation of Six Nations land, property, and community members for criminal gain.”

