Daily
National News

Six Nations Police search finds numerous weapons non-native man faces organized crime charges

June 3, 2020 265 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-A non-native man is facing numerous charges related to organized crime after Six Nations Police and the OPP searched a home on Third Line Road Monday.

Around 12:40 p.m. June 1, Six Nations Police assisted the OPP’s Organized Crime Enforcement Branch, based in Toronto, with executing a search warrant at 3293 Third Line Road.

Police said the search warrant was related to information they received about organized crime.

During the search, police seized five bolt-action rifles, one 12-gauge shot gun, and two 410-gauge rifles.

No one at the property had a valid firearms license.
A number of people at the home were detained during the search, police said, but no Six Nations people were charged or arrested.
Six Nations Police arrested a non-Six Nations man and turned him over to the OPP’s Organized Crime Unit.

The OPP filed unspecified charges. Police have not disclosed the identity of the arrested man.
Six Nations Police said they assisted the OPP with the warrant, “to combat the exploitation of Six Nations land, property, and community members for criminal gain.”

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Innu boy’s death in N.L. group home renews calls for delayed inquiry 

June 4, 2020 53

ST. JOHN’S, N.L.-The death of a 15-year-old Innu boy while in the care of Newfoundland and…

Read more
National News

Ontario reports 356 new COVID 19 cases, 45 more deaths 

June 4, 2020 69

TORONTO- Ontario is reporting 356 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 45 more deaths. That brings…

Read more

Leave a Reply