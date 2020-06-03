SNEC/HCCC Health Inspection rules may be “overkill”

By Donna Duric Writer Six Nations businesses say some of the rules required to re-open in light of the COVID-19 pandemic are “overkill.” Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) held a series of consultations with local businesses last week via Zoom on how to safely re-open the Six Nations economy. All but essential business voluntarily shut down when the community closed its borders at the end of March to help curb the spread of COVID-19 on the territory. Since then SNEC and the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council (HCCC) have developed, and approved, the document says, a draft Health & Safety Code of Conduct that not only establishes a “Gold Star” approved list of businesses, but a list of businesses that have either failed to meet their standards or have not implemented…