The Strawberry Moon will Appear This Week, Followed by a Rare Annular Solar Eclipse

Science Times: On Friday, June 5, a full moon, known as the Strawberry Moon, will appear in much of the Western Hemisphere. On the opposite side of the world in the Eastern hemisphere, the Strawberry Moon will have a penumbral lunar eclipse, where the moon will be dark and silver.

NASA confirmed that the Moon will showcase its beauty from 1:45 p.m. EDT (17:45 UTC), 3:12 p.m. EDT (19:12 UTC) at the eclipse’s maximum, up until 5:04 p.m. EDT (21:04 UTC). Witnessing the Moon in the afternoon means that the Sun and Moon are aligned on opposite sides of the Earth.

Algonquin tribes knew this full moon meant that it is time to gather ripening strawberries, making the month’s name universal to every tribe. Historically, ancient tribes and civilizations named months after traits that were associated with shifting seasons. Today, most of those ancient moon names are full moon names instead, as colonial Americans adopted several Native American names in their modern calendar.

In Europe it is known as the Rose Moon, the season when roses bloom or Hot Moon, marking the beginning of a hot summer. Another is Mead moon, an Anglo-Saxon name, as it was the time for mowing meads (or meadows).