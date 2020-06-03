Tom Longboat Run to continue virtually

The annual Tom Longboat Run held in Six Nations has decided to go on, with a bit of a different plan. The run is going virtual. Organizers are asking participants to get on board and share what they are doing online with the rest of the community. Six Nations made the tough decision to cancel it because of the coronavirus, but knew the event was too important to not go on. “Tom Longboat is a historic and very inspirational member of the community and as such, it’s important to continue to commemorate him and his amazing accomplishments. Unfortunately, like many other things, the current pandemic has forced us to cancel the in-person event. So, these virtual opportunities were created to allow our community member to still participate in remembering Tom…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice