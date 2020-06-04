National News
ticker

Ontario reports 356 new COVID 19 cases, 45 more deaths 

June 4, 2020 66 views

TORONTO- Ontario is reporting 356 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 45 more deaths.

That brings the total in the province to 29,403, an increase of 1.2 per cent over the previous day.

It includes 2,357 deaths and 23,208 cases that have been resolved.

Jane Philpott (Twitter photo)

Ontario completed 20,822 tests in the previous day, more than the 20,000-per-day goal the province has pledged earlier in the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Ontario government made former federal health minister Jane Philpott an adviser.

Philpott, a physician, will help with the design and implementation on a new health-data platform.

The government says the platform will assist researchers and health-system workers as they access anonymized data.

The information will be used to help research and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Philpott served as a minister in the federal government until she was ejected from the Liberal caucus in 2019. That came after she resigned from cabinet in solidarity with Jody Wilson-Raybould over the SNC-Lavalin affair.

She was defeated in the last federal election and took a new role at Queen’s University earlier this year.

 This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2020.

 

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Innu boy’s death in N.L. group home renews calls for delayed inquiry 

June 4, 2020 50

ST. JOHN’S, N.L.-The death of a 15-year-old Innu boy while in the care of Newfoundland and…

Read more
Daily

Six Nations Police search finds numerous weapons non-native man faces organized crime charges

June 3, 2020 260

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-A non-native man is facing numerous charges related to organized crime after…

Read more

Leave a Reply