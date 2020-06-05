Brant County launches campaign ‘Love Local Brant’ to help businesses recover from COVID-19 losses

County of Brant, ON – Brant County wants residents to love their local businesses and they have launched a campaign aimed at drawing attention to shopping at local business.

The County of Brant Economic Development and Tourism team has launched a marketing campaign, called Love Local Brant, designed to draw local attention and engagement to local businesses.

“The Love Local Brant campaign is focused on connecting and encouraging local residents to engage with their local businesses in the County of Brant as much as possible,” said Russell Press, Director of Economic Development and Tourism for the County of Brant. “When shopping online, first consider purchasing from your local businesses. As a community, we need to do everything we can to support our local businesses and local economy.”

The aim of the campaign is to promote shopping local to help the local economy recover quickly from the various lock down restrictions that were placed on businesses early on in the pandemic. As well, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the County of Brant will not be actively attracting visitors from outside of Brant. The provincial direction has been clear that people should stay local and practice physical distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“While loving your local Brant businesses not only helps the local economy, it will also provide businesses with an opportunity to grow and become more efficient at conducting business while meeting physical distancing and various other public health requirements,” said Press. “Local businesses have been working very hard to adapt their practices so they can serve you safely during the pandemic including enhancing customer ordering options and creating new products and services.”

Local businesses are working to ensure compliance with the provincial directions and aligning with the County of Brant as a whole.

“I want to thank residents for taking the step to Love Local Brant,” said Press. “We are in this together and together, we will become a stronger community.”

For more information visit www.brant.ca/LoveLocalBrant.

