Gary Potts, Temagami First Nation Chief protecting the trees has passed 

Gary Potts

TEMAGAMI FIRST NATION-Temagami has lost a well respected leader known forsaving old growth forests left in Ontario with the passing of Gary Potts.

The northern Ontario Chief rose to national attention in the late 1980s during the Temagami forest protests died Wednesday June 3, 2020.

Potts was the leader of the Red Squirrel Road Blockade that formed in the late 1980s to stop the clearcutting of old growth forests in his area.

He had been elected chief several times over the years including in 1973 when his community filed land claims that 30 years later would give Temagami First Nation control over some of the forests.

He is remembered by many politicians including Charlie Angus, Member of Parliament for Timmins-James Bay, who in a tweet Thursday, said Potts was a “legend in the north.”

Ontario Regional Chief RoseAnne Archibald released a statement in a tweet Wednesday saying Potts was “a giant & someone that I looked to for inspiration as a young leader.”

Director James Cullingham, produced the documentary “Temagami – A Living Title to the Land.” That followed Potts’ from barricade to the Supreme Court of Canada. He said Potts was a “tremendous leader, a loyal friend. He had a big impact on consciousness and the politics around Indigenous rights in Canada for decades.” “He stood for a certain way of being on the land. He stood for traditional knowledge. He didn’t back down. He was a ferociously independent person in his thinking and his actions. But he worked with teams and he built teams, as well.”

Cullingham said Potts was also a “key figure” in the Assembly of First Nations.

The Temagami First Nation web site, said mourners are welcome to a sacred fire lit in Potts’s honour in the Bear Island community Thursday June 4 and Friday, June 5 2020.

Add Your Voice