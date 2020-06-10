Brantford Police Investigate Three Unrelated Convenience Store Robberies

BRANTFORD, ONT-Brantford Police Service is continuing to investigate after three separate convenience store robberies that occurred at two separate locations.

On Monday, June 8, 2020 at approximately 11 pm, Brantford Police Service responded to a 9-1-1 call regarding a robbery at a convenience store located near Erie Ave and Gladstone Ave.

An unidentified man, with face covered, brandished a firearm and demanded money from the store clerk.

The unidentified man obtained an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene in a black vehicle. Individuals in the store were unharmed. The man is described as in his early 20s wearing a black mask.

Mna wields knife in second robbery

On Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at approximately 12:00 a.m. Brantford Police Service (BPS) responded to a 9-1-1 call regarding a robbery at a convenience store located at Colborne Street West and Oak Street. Three males were involved in the robbery with a knife brandished to demand cash from the store clerk.

Police have arrested two young men in connection with the robbery. The two are facing several charges. Police are seeking the third suspect.

Suspect #1 – Male, young offender from Brantford is charged with:

Robbery

Disguise with Intent

Possession of a Prohibited Weapon

Suspect #2 – Male, young offender from Brantford is charged with:

Possession of a Prohibited Weapon

Suspect #3 – Description not available

Brantford major cirme is investigating a third robbery that occurred Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at about 1:20 a.m. when police received a 9-1-1 call that a man brandishing a firearm demanding money from a clerk at a convenience store at Colborne Street West and Oak Street.

The unidentified man obtained a small amount of money and fled the scene in a waiting motor vehicle. The store clerk was unharmed.

The man is described as wearing black clothing and a black mask . A vehicle description is not available.

The Brantford Police Service – Major Crime Unit is continuing to investigate these incidents. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-756-7050 or Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=251

