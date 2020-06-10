Elderly couple wants concrete barriers gone, Six Nations Elected Chief says checkpoints to come down gradually

Elected Chief Mark Hill

By Donna Duric

Writer

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-An elderly couple in their 80s, tired of being “locked in like cattle”, says they are ready to remove the concrete barrier near their home if Six Nations Elected Council doesn’t do it first.

The couple lives near Mohawk and Townline Road, where a concrete barrier went up to stop outsider traffic to the community as part of the wider shutdown of community entrances to curb the spread of Covid-19 on Six Nations.

The couple told numerous elected councillors that the barrier has created numerous inconveniences for them, that, when factoring in their age, poses a health and safety hazard.

Coun. Hazel Johnson said the female resident called her with their concerns last week.

“She wants these checkpoints down. She said if they’re not down, they’re going to personally see to it that the barricade is moved over so they can drive through and not have to drive so far. She said it’s difficult at their age to find a way to a store. When are the checkpoints coming down?”

Elected Chief Mark Hill said he and other councillors received the same phone call.

“I returned her call this afternoon,” the elected Chief said. “She is upset. She feels they’ve served their purpose but now it’s time to try to get back to a sense of normalcy. She was thankful for the protection of our community.”

But now, he said, she’s getting frustrated. And she’s only received mail three times since the barricades went up around the community, furthering her frustrations.

Coun. Wendy Johnson said she received the same phone call from the elderly female who is tired of being “locked in like cattle.”

“To try to get to any main road they’ve got quite a way to go,” Coun. Johnson said.

Considering the couple is in their 80s and the probability of needing emergency care is high, it’s “detrimental” to have the couple living in a hard to access location, she said.

“They are right at a cement barrier,” said Coun. Johnson. “There isn’t even a checkpoint there. They are literally blocked in. I think she has a valid concern.”

The Six Nations Emergency Control Group (ECG), which was formed to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic on Six Nations, is expected to meet today (Wednesday) to discuss the concern.

Any plans or decisions from the ECG are supposed to go to both elected council and the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council for consideration, council heard.

Part of those plans includes a gradual re-opening of the community, with a set date of June 15 to open reserve checkpoints to non-resident traffic to come onto the reserve.

The elected Chief said there will be a “gradual dismantling” of the checkpoints set up around the entrances to the reserve.

The checkpoints will not be opened all at once, said elected Chief Hill.

Coun. Helen Miller said she also received a call from the elderly resident.

“She wants them (barriers) taken down,” said Coun. Miller. “I’ve been getting a lot of calls from people too wanting to know when we’re going to open. People are ready. They’re ready to open.”

Full council is expected to attend today’s emergency control group meeting to discuss the checkpoints and re-opening the community to outside visitors.

Council said it would follow up with the couple after today’s emergency control group meeting.

