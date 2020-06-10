Ethan Bear emphasizing protecting elders

By Josh Giles Writer In a YouTube video posted by #ProtectOurElders, Ethan Bear of the Edmonton Oilers is seen emphasizing the importance to stay at home and protect elders from COVID-19. The member of the Ochapowace Nation has become a fan favourite in his first season in the NHL, along with many young Indigenous hockey players, and he’s using that platform to bring important topics to light. In the video he says, “Our actions each day will save lives. Our elders need us now and all we need to do is stay home.” It’s a seemingly simple call to action, but a necessary one as elders are very important in First Nations culture, and like Bear suggests, we need to keep them safe. But Bear reassures people to just hold…



