Fred Sasakamoose “Chief Thunderstick” Hockey Championship held online

By Josh Giles Writer It was an interesting series of events when the Fred Sasakamoose “Chief Thunderstick” National Hockey Championship was forced to cancel their tournament. But the good news is, they found another way around it in order to have fun. They were set to have a 40-team tournament held in Saskatchewan, but due to the coronavirus outbreak, had to put an end to it before it even started.“We thought it would be the largest contact team tournament in the country and had 16 teams waiting. We were hoping by mid-April it would be better but everything shut down,” said Neil Sasakamoose. Sasakamoose is the son of Fred Sasakamoose and the organizer for the tournament. Sasakamoose thought that was it for the tournament, until some people messaged him and…
Related Posts
Petition to rename Dundas Street garners attention amid renewed focus on monuments
June 10, 2020 21
By Nicole Thompson THE CANADIAN PRESS TORONTO- Renewed focus on Canada’s legacy of anti-Black racism has…
Brantford Police Investigate Three Unrelated Convenience Store Robberies
June 10, 2020 35
BRANTFORD, ONT-Brantford Police Service is continuing to investigate after three separate convenience store robberies that occurred…