NLL decides to not to pursue playoffs

June 10, 2020

Warren Hill won’t be seeing time in net for the remainder of the season, as the Halifax Thunderbirds were sure to go deep into their inaugural season. (Photo by Trevor MacMillan) By Josh Giles Writer In mid-March, when the NLL decided to cancel their season, they were planning to pursue playoffs to at least crown a champion but not anymore. Instead they have announced their decision to shift their attention to next season. In a press release on Thursday, June 4, 2020, the league made the announcement. “The League is focusing its attention and efforts on preparing for the next season and has decided not to complete the 2019-20 season.” It was a hard decision for the league after deliberating for two months on how they should proceed with the…

