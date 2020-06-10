Sports
ticker

Rusty Doxtator wins Lester B. Pearson Award

June 10, 2020 22 views

 Rusty Doxtator left a legacy of success and hard work in lacrosse and is being honoured with the Lester B. Pearson Award. (Submitted Photo) By Josh Giles Writer SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- The late Rusty Doxtator was recently honoured by the Canadian Lacrosse Association (CLA) by winning the Lester B. Pearson Award. The award is meant to recognize, “outstanding contributions of sportsmanship and leadership in the game of lacrosse, and to the physical and mental development of young Canadians through unselfish dedication as a volunteer.” Doxtator is more than deserving of the award having spend a lifetime working in lacrosse. From holding the office of President of the Six Nations Chiefs, to sitting as the Indigenous Director of the CLA, his impact in lacrosse in the community was huge….

