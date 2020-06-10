Education
Stars in Iroquois Culture

©By Doug George-Kanentiio The Ohen:ton Karihwatehkwen is the Mohawk “Thanksgiving Address” said before any social, ceremonial or political gathering. It consists of 18 parts in which different elements of the universe are formally acknowledged and given gratitude. Among those elements are earth, plants, animals, winds, sun, moon and stars. For the stars the speaker will say the following: We give thanks to the Stars who are spread across the sky like jewelry. We see them in the night helping the Moon to light the darkness and bringing dew to the gardens and growing things. When we travel at night they guide us home. With our minds gathered as one we send greetings and thanks to all the Stars. The word for “stars” in Mohawk is o:tsis:tah (pronounced oh:jees:dah) which has…

