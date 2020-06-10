You’re Out! COVID-19 Forces Cancelling Of Six Nations Minor Softball Season

By Josh Giles Writer After mulling over possible options, the Six Nations Minor Softball Association (SNMSA) has decided to cancel their season due to COVID-19. There were a few factors that came into making the decision. They wanted to keep everyone safe from the virus, as well as they were having difficulty organizing the baseball diamonds for the season. Trying to organize the season became increasingly more and more difficult according to SNMSA President Alisha Anderson. “The whole ballpark was not accessible. Everything was shut down because of the virus, and we were unsure of what the timeline looked like for when things would get lifted.” According to Anderson some surrounding leagues that Six Nations participates in have already shut down as well, and some are looking for other solutions….



