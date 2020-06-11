Coast Guard probes source of fuel slick observed off northern Labrador 

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. -Labrador politicians are expressing concern about a fuel slick from an unknown source that was spotted in coastal waters this week.

In a statement, the Canadian Coast Guard said between 2,000 and 3,000 litres of pollutant were observed on the water off the northern community of Postville, N.L., on Monday.

By Wednesday morning, an overhead flight observed approximately 950 litres of pollution remaining on the water.

Environmental response staff and an icebreaker vessel were on site for spill response Wednesday.

According to the Coast Guard, the source of the spill and type of pollutant were still under investigation as of Wednesday, but said it appears to be a “lighter product” like diesel, a smell locals reported when the spill was first detected.

A statement from the Nunatsiavut Inuit government said the environmental impact is worrying and the cause needs to be investigated.

Lela Evans, who represents the Torngat Mountains district in the provincial legislature, said in a statement that she is “greatly troubled” by the spill that was not reported until Postville residents noticed “a strong diesel smell in the community and a large oil slick on the water.”

The Progressive Conservative legislator said the provincial and federal governments must clean up the spill and thoroughly investigate the cause.

Evans also noted that the area is known for year-round fishing activities and such events threaten the local food supply.

“All industries, companies, and people that do business on the north coast of Labrador must do their part to protect our lands and our environment,” Evans’ statement said.

“This spill demands immediate investigation so we can learn its root cause and prevent it from happening again.”

The Coast Guard said it had not received reports of oiled birds or other wildlife on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2020.

