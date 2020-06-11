Tornado may have touched down on Six Nations, damage to roofs, trees knocked over

What may have been a tornado touched down at Six Nations taking roofs off buildings, and downing trees. Chad Martin of RM Roofing stands next to the 150-year-old trees that were lifted right out of the ground. (Photo by Josh Giles)

By Donna Duric and Lynda Powless, Writers

Photos by Turtle Island News photographer Jim C. Powless and Sports writer Josh Giles

SIX NATION OF THE GRAND-A brief tornado uprooted a massive tree on Six Nations after an evening of violent storms moved across

southern Ontario Wednesday.

Debris was strewn across Chad Martin’s property on Chiefswood Road near Third Line Road in addition to a massive, 150-year-old tree being completely uprooted during the late evening storm.

Martin said he witnessed the tornado himself.

He pulled into his driveway late in the evening to see the tornado touch down and go through the front yard, pulling trees out of the ground.

Martin said it lasted about 10 to 15 seconds and died off as if it hit a wall when it reached the back of his property.

Debris was scattered across the yard and pool but his house did not sustain any damage.

Numerous trees marking his property line were ripped out of the ground completely.

On Third Line Road residents heard what sounded like a train barrelling through to find a roof from a chicken coop swept into the air, playground equipment moved and trees downed.

“It sounded like a train was coming at us,” said Terrylynn Brant. “We had three trees knocked down in our driveway, the kids big, heavy wooden playhouse, slide and swing set was lifted into the air and flipped over on our solar panels,” she said.

A big gas barbecue was blown across the porch and the awning on a camper destroyed. “I thought the house was coming down. It shook the whole place for a solid minute,” she said.

The tornado was one of several reported across Ontario Wednesday evening after an excessively hot and humid day produced severe thunderstorms across the southern portion of the province.

Add Your Voice