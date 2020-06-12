National News
Wahta Band Chief Acclaimed In 2020 Elections Postponed By COVID-19

June 12, 2020 41 views

  Wahta Chief Phillips Franks was acclaimed in 2020 band elections.

WAHTA-After an election postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic the Wahta Mohawks have a new band council with the acclamation of Chief Philips Franks and election of  four councillors.

Wahta’s newly elected councillor are; Blaine Commadant, Teresa Greasley, Lawrence Schell, and Lore Strength-Fenton.

The Association of Iroquois and Allied Indians extended it’s congratulations to Chief Philip Franks  and council.

AIAI  Grand Chief Grand Chief Joel Abram said “Chief Franks has done a lot for his people and has made so many great contributions to AIAI as well.  I look forward to continue working with him in the immediate future.  I look forward to meeting the new Wahta council once COVID finishes and we can shake hands in friendship again.”
The Wahta Mohawks postponed the April 2020 election to reduce the spread of COVID-19 to June 6, 2020  and encouraged all electors to   mail in ballot and avoid attending the polls where possible.

