Daily
National News

Brantford Police seize drugs valued at $22,000 in residential search in city

June 12, 2020 85 views

BRANTFORD- A Brantford man and woman are facing drug related charges after an Emilie Street house was searched Thursday, June 11, 2020.

Brantford Police seized $22,000 in drugs during search of city home. (Brantford Police Service Photo)

The Brantford Police Service Street Crime Unit completed an investigation that led to the arrest of two people after a search warrant was executed under the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act at a residence on Emilie Street in the City of Brantford.
As a result of the investigation, an estimated 150 grams of methamphetamine was seized. Police estimate that the street value of the drugs is approximately $22,000.
Charged are:  Nathan Bacon, 45, of Brantford who is facing charges of:
• Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.
• Failing to comply with the orders of the court, contrary to the Criminal Code.
An unidentified 38-year- old female  has been charged with:
• Possession of a controlled substance, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Elected Chief Mark Hill told councillors they could bring their laptops to the band office parking lot for better reception
Daily

Six Nations Elected Council giving businesses $5K grants; moving to phase 2 of re-opening

June 12, 2020 104

Elected Chief Mark Hill By Donna Duric Writer Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) is giving businesses…

Read more
Minister of Indigenous Services Marc Miller during a press conference on COVID-19
Daily

‘Is that the best?’ Marc Miller asks of RCMP efforts to combat system racism 

June 12, 2020 43

Minister of Indigenous Services Marc Miller during a press conference on COVID-19 By Teresa Wright THE…

Read more

Leave a Reply