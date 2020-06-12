Brantford Police seize drugs valued at $22,000 in residential search in city

BRANTFORD- A Brantford man and woman are facing drug related charges after an Emilie Street house was searched Thursday, June 11, 2020.

The Brantford Police Service Street Crime Unit completed an investigation that led to the arrest of two people after a search warrant was executed under the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act at a residence on Emilie Street in the City of Brantford.

As a result of the investigation, an estimated 150 grams of methamphetamine was seized. Police estimate that the street value of the drugs is approximately $22,000.

Charged are: Nathan Bacon, 45, of Brantford who is facing charges of:

• Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

• Failing to comply with the orders of the court, contrary to the Criminal Code.

An unidentified 38-year- old female has been charged with:

• Possession of a controlled substance, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

