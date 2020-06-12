Don’t Come From Away: A Look At COVID 19 Travel Restrictions Across Canada

(COVID-Summer-Travel-List) If you’re looking to explore Canada this summer, you’ll first have to navigate the fluctuating patchwork of travel restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus throughout the country.

Here’s a look at some of the rules for domestic travel in each province and territory:

Alberta

Albertans are allowed to travel within the province, including to vacation homes, cabins, hotels, campgrounds and national and provincial parks. Travellers are asked to abide by physical distancing guidelines, and use the province’s mobile contact tracing app while out in public.

There are no border closures or checkpoints. However, officials are advising against non-essential travel in or out of the province until the next phase of Alberta’s reopening strategy.

British Columbia

British Columbia is advising people to avoid non-essential travel within and outside of the province. That includes limiting trips to neighbouring towns, but residents are encouraged to explore their own communities.

The province’s borders remain open. However, some roads crossing into Yukon and the Northwest Territories are restricted to essential travel.

Earlier this month, BC Parks reopened most provincial campgrounds and back-country camping. Hotels and resorts are expected to follow.

Ferries are still sailing, but service levels have been reduced.

Boat tours are barred from operating until June 30 at the earliest.

Manitoba

Residents can now travel directly to cottages, campgrounds and parks north of the 53rd parallel. They are asked to avoid going into local or First Nations communities, but if they must they’re asked to follow physical distancing protocols.

Currently, travellers coming to Manitoba from outside the province are required to self-isolate for two weeks.

On June 21, the province is expected to lift restrictions on travellers from Western Canada and northwestern Ontario.

New Brunswick

New Brunswick has banned all “unnecessary” travel into the province. Peace officers screen travellers at the border, and can turn people away.

People who have travelled outside New Brunswick are required to self-isolate for 14 days upon entry.

A cluster of new COVID-19 cases prompted the province to snap back restrictions in the Campbellton area, including limiting non-essential trips to and from the region.

Newfoundland and Labrador

Non-residents are barred from entering Newfoundland and Labrador, except in extenuating circumstances.

Travel within the province is permitted, including to second homes, parks and campgrounds.

Nova Scotia

Visitors don’t need permission to enter Nova Scotia, but are required to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival.

There are no restrictions on movement within the province, but travellers are asked to abide by guidelines on physical distancing and gatherings.

Private campgrounds have reopened, but only at 50 per cent capacity and they must ensure public health protocols are followed, including adequate distancing between campsites. Cottagers can visit their vacation homes.

Ontario

Ontario strongly discourages non-essential trips, but has yet to lay out formal rules about travel. Those who do venture away from home are asked to follow public health guidelines including physical distancing. There are no border restrictions or self-isolation requirements for those visiting from another province or territory.

Prince Edward Island

All non-essential visits to the Island are prohibited.

Premier Dennis King says people who want to travel to seasonal residences must apply for approval and undergo a risk assessment.

Seasonal residents will also be tested for COVID-19 and they must spend two weeks in self-isolation after arriving in the province.

Quebec

Quebec has removed police checkpoints aimed at limiting non-essential traffic throughout the province, with the exceptions of Nunavik and the Cree Territory of James Bay.

Even as the province reopens, the government is urging people to not visit other regions.

Saskatchewan

The province is lifting a ban on non-essential travel in the north.

Recreational travel within the province is permitted, but the province warns there are restrictions that could impact your trip.

Some private campgrounds and regional parks have reopened. Only Saskatchewan residents are allowed to camp in provincial parks.

Officials are asking residents to limit non-essential travel outside the province. People who re-enter Saskatchewan are not required to self-isolate, but are asked to monitor for potential

Nunavut

Dr. Michael Patterson, Nunavut’s chief public health officer, says the territory won’t be open to visitors any time soon. He’s indicated that the travel ban will be one of the last public-health measures to be lifted.

The department of health services says on its website that “travel into Nunavut single biggest risk for introducing COVID-19.”

Nunavummiut who leave the province are required to undergo a 14-day isolation period at a designated isolation site.

Yukon

Travel restrictions will be lifted between Yukon and B.C. after July 1 under the second phase of the territory’s pandemic restart plan.

After that date, travellers between the province and territory will no longer be required to self-isolate for 14 days.

The territory says monitoring the status of neighbouring jurisdictions will determine if it’s safe to further lift restrictions.

Territorial parks and campgrounds have reopened for summer.

Northwest Territories

Northwest Territories’s travel rules have been mired in confusion, but the premier has hinted that changes could be coming soon.

Health Minister Diane Thom said Wednesday that the territory’s initial travel ban was too broad, citing charter rights ensuring that Canadians can move freely throughout the country.

However, Thom noted the territory can restrict travel within its borders.

Under current orders, all people entering N.W.T. must pass through a checkpoint and inform a border officer of their travel plans.

If travellers don’t meet requirements for entry, they must apply for an “exceptional circumstance exemption” and self-isolate for two weeks in order to cross the border. Otherwise, they’ll have to turn around.

People arriving from outside the territory, including residents, must self-isolate in one of four communities: Yellowknife, Inuvik, Hay River or Fort Smith. The government will arrange accommodations to allow residents of small communities to self-isolate in one of the designated communities before heading home.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2020.

