Six Nations Elected Council giving businesses $5K grants; moving to phase 2 of re-opening

Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) is giving businesses affected by COVID-19 grants up to $5,000 beginning next week.

Elected Chief Mark Hill made the announcement today (Friday) and applications will be available next week.

Many businesses on the reserve have been shut down completely since the end of March, when the whole community was closed off to visitors and outside traffic in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19 on the territory.

“We look forward to supporting businesses in that nature,” said Elected Chief Hill. “We’re hopeful this emergency relief will help support those businesses during this time.”

The grants will be handled through Two Rivers Community Development Centre. The elected Chief did not say where council is obtaining the funds for the business grants.

He said it is an elected-council specific fund and is not being run by Two Rivers.

He also said Six Nations is moving into “phase two” of re-opening the community on Monday, June 15 but he did not provide any details on what phase two looked like.

He did not clarify if checkpoints around the community will remain in place this Monday.

“That last thing we want is an influx of traffic. We will look to take them down and what that looks like.”

He suggested a police presence and traffic control when elected council decides to take down the checkpoints and re-open the community to outside traffic. Some of the checkpoints are simply concrete barriers while others are manned by security guards.

The elected Chief thanked all community members who worked the checkpoints.

“They’ve sacrificed a lot of their time to protect this community,” said Elected Chief Hill.

He said despite many businesses re-opening around Ontario, Six Nations is in a different situation.

“We are not Ontario. We are very much still in a pandemic. We need to make our decisions based on the needs of our community.”

Elected Chief Hill also announced the finalization of a council-created health and regulation plan for Six Nations businesses to follow as they re-open. The plan advises businesses on how to curb the spread of Covid-19 and will be posted on the elected council Website and social media pages next week, said Elected Chief Hill. He said SNEC is setting up a hotline number for businesses with questions on COVID-19 safety.

When it comes to re-opening the community, the elected Chief said, “We need to be very strategic…very methodical.”

