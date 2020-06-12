Young offender charged in Brantford stabbing

BRANTFORD- Brantford city police have charged a young offender in a domestic violence incident that saw a 34-year-old man stabbed on June 9, 2020.

On June 9, 2020 Brantford Police Service responded to a domestic violence incident in the area of Superior Street and Brighton Avenue in which a man had been stabbed. The man was transported to hospital. The victim has since been cleared medically and released from hospital.

A young offender has been arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault Causing Bodily Harm under the Criminal Code. There are no concerns to public safety.

The Brantford Police Service Major Crime Unit continue to investigate .

J

Add Your Voice