Saskatchewan sees jump in COVID 19 cases, most in far north region 

REGINA -Saskatchewan is reporting a jump of 18 new cases of

COVID-19 and says most have been connected to a wake and a funeral.

The province says 13 of the new infections are in the province’s far north region.

A wake on Wednesday and a funeral on Thursday were subject to a precautionary health advisory issued by the Northern Inter-**>Tribal<** Health Authority and Saskatchewan Health Authority.

Officials say three other new cases are in the Saskatoon area.

Two are also people who live outside Saskatchewan but tested positive for COVID-19 while in the province.

Of a total 683 infections in Saskatchewan, 41 are considered active.

Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, says case numbers had been lower in recent days _ in just single digits _ and Monday’s increase is a reminder that the virus is still present.

“Large public gatherings increase the risk of transmission,” he said in a news release. “Everyone should continue to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including physical distancing.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 15, 2020

