Daily
National News

Senator calls for RCMP boss to resign, saying she doesn’t understand racism

June 15, 2020 58 views

OTTAWA- A Saskatchewan senator says RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki should resign or be removed to ensure the national police force can properly serve Indigenous communities.

Sen. Lillian Dyck says Lucki has shown recently she does not fully understand systemic racism or have the knowledge and skills be the country’s top policewoman.

Dyck, a member of the Progressive Senate Group and the first First Nations woman named to the upper chamber, says the commissioner’s departure would benefit all Canadians, including RCMP members.

Lucki initially stopped short last week of endorsing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s assessment that the police force, like all Canadian institutions, exhibits systemic racism.

In a sudden reversal Friday, Lucki expressed regret for not doing so.

Trudeau has expressed confidence in Lucki, saying she wants to be part of the solution to entrenched racism.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2020.

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Saskatchewan sees jump in COVID 19 cases, most in far north region 

June 15, 2020 47

REGINA -Saskatchewan is reporting a jump of 18 new cases of COVID-19 and says most have…

Read more
Daily

PM wants to move ‘very quickly’ on anti racism initiatives, minister says 

June 15, 2020 39

By Jim Bronskill THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA -Treasury Board President Jean-Yves Duclos says the prime minister…

Read more

Leave a Reply