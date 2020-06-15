Single entrance to Six Nations blocked

Six Nations Police warned protester Josh Whitlow he cannot impede traffic at his Middleport barricade Monday, June 15, 2020 morning.

By Lynda Powless

Editor

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Both Six Nations Elected Council ordered COVID-19 checkpoints that had been installed at all entrances to the community as a protection against the spread of COVID-19 into the community to be taken down Sunday, June, 14 2020 at midnight. Taking down of the three month old checkpoints was supported by the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs a statement posted to their Facebook page says.

But they went back up Monday, June, 15, 2020, morning when some community members decided to put up their own barricades “to protect the communty,” said one of the organizers Josh Whitlow.

Whitlow said he did not agree with band council taking down the barricades. “We have to protect our people. Our elders. If the a good portion of the community tells me they want these down, we will take them down,” he said Monday morning. He said they had Highway 54, Second, Fourth, Fifth and Sixth lines blocked off.

However by noon the only Chiefswood Road east of the bridge remained blocked.

Whitlow, who had been at the checkpoints said the same rules applied. Only those with purple resident or essential worker cards would be allowed in.

But at the other end of Route 54 at Painter Road early Monday two others were turning away everyone who did not have a status card until Six Nations Police showed up. Police told the two they could not impede traffic. They began allowing contractors with written orders and those with resident cards through. One of the young men said he didn’t know how long he would stay.

Six Nations Public Works was removing the last vestiges of the checkpoints including road barriers and equipment.

Most businesses, that had been shut down for three months, were either opened or in the process of opening along Highway 54 Monday and throughout the community Monday morning.

Six Nations Elected Council was expected to discuss the matter Monday.

Six Nations Police said they were monitoring the situation.

