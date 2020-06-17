Editorial
National News

Ah the enemy not within, but out

June 17, 2020 117 views

Six Nations checkpoints came down. Then they went up. Then they came down. And went up again with those standing along the roadway saying it’s to protect the community. They had concerns of COVID-19 getting into the community through those that would come in to buy, well anything. There are those that say it made them feel safer being boxed in. And others, including yes local businesses people, who couldn’t wait for them to come down so they could get back to work. The results, an image of the largest First Nations community in the country that can’t get its act together over taking down a checkpoint. Both Six Nations governing bodies, the Six Nations Elected Council and the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs have said it is time for them to…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

First Nations chiefs say New Brunswick premier won’t commit to shootings inquiry 

June 17, 2020 24

FREDERICTON- Chiefs representing six First Nations in New Brunswick say Premier Blaine Higgs has refused to…

Read more
Weekly Cartoon
Cartoons

Weekly Cartoon

June 17, 2020 33

Read more