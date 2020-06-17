Ah the enemy not within, but out

Six Nations checkpoints came down. Then they went up. Then they came down. And went up again with those standing along the roadway saying it’s to protect the community. They had concerns of COVID-19 getting into the community through those that would come in to buy, well anything. There are those that say it made them feel safer being boxed in. And others, including yes local businesses people, who couldn’t wait for them to come down so they could get back to work. The results, an image of the largest First Nations community in the country that can’t get its act together over taking down a checkpoint. Both Six Nations governing bodies, the Six Nations Elected Council and the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs have said it is time for them to…



