Dolly Parton Imagination Library loses funding

June 17, 2020 39 views

By Donna Duric Writer The Dolly Parton Imagination Library has helped thousands of Six Nations children learn how to read by giving away free books to pre-school aged kids. But now that the Ministry of Education cut funding to the program the Dolly Parton Imagination Library is appealing to Six Nations Elected Council for help. Jeannie Smitiuch, regional director of Dolly Parton Imagination Library of Canada and Holly Frank, a community champion for the library on Six Nations, are asking council for help to continue funding the program, which costs $45 per child per year. The program has been running on Six Nations since 2015. It sends free books to children’s homes and there are currently 275 Six Nations kids signed up for the program. When it first started, it…

