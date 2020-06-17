First Nations chiefs say New Brunswick premier won’t commit to shootings inquiry 

FREDERICTON- Chiefs representing six First Nations in New Brunswick say Premier Blaine Higgs has refused to support their call for a public inquiry to investigate the recent police shootings of two Indigenous residents.

The chiefs of the Wolastoqey Nation issued a statement Wednesday immediately after taking part in a video conference call with the premier, saying they asked Higgs to appoint an independent commission of inquiry to look into the deaths of Chantel Moore and Rodney Levi.

They say they told Higgs and members of his cabinet the inquiry should be led by Indigenous people and should have tight timelines to ensure prompt action. The chiefs also said they raised concerns about systemic bias and racism against Indigenous people in New Brunswick’s police and justice systems.

“We were very disappointed with Premier Higgs’ response,” the chiefs said in their statement.

New Brunswick’s Aboriginal affairs minister, Jake Stewart said 15 or 16 chiefs took part in the call. He stressed that not all of them called for an inquiry.

“There was a great variation between what the chiefs wanted,” the minister said. “Some wanted an inquiry, but others did not.”

Other chiefs who attended the meeting could not be immediately reached for comment.

Stewart said there was disagreement over various terms, but there was an agreement to schedule another meeting in two weeks.

“The premier is committed to meaningful change, action and results … (and) we have political will behind this,” Stewart told reporters after the meeting, adding that the province’s minority Progressive Conservative government has not ruled out the possibility of an independent commission of inquiry.

“We’re not against an inquiry,” he said.

However, Stewart said he was concerned that some sort of formal inquiry could take years to produce recommendations, and he cited a list of previous national probes that he said produced many ideas for change but little real action.

On June 10, Stewart said he would push for a provincial inquiry into systemic racism in the policing and the justice systems.

The six chiefs said they reminded Higgs about his minister’s commitment.

“Despite the fact that his minister of Aboriginal affairs has recognized that bias and racism exists, Premier Higgs is not prepared to recognize that,” the chiefs said in their statement.

Stewart challenged that assertion.

“The premier does recognize that there is systemic racism,” he said.

Earlier this week, the national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, Perry Bellegarde, said Indigenous people in New Brunswick are feeling mistrust about the existing investigation.

The ongoing probe is being led by Quebec’s independent police watchdog agency, known as the BEI, because New Brunswick has no oversight body of its own.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2020.

By Michael MacDonald in Halifax

