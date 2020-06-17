Local News
OPP shut down large multi-million dollar organized crime sting manufacturing at Six Nations

June 17, 2020 81 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-About a dozen people, including three men living at Ohsweken, with ties to organized crime, are facing a raft of charges after a year-long OPP investigation into a tobacco manufacturing facility on Six Nations. OPP say they were using the Six Nations facility as a base for contraband tobacco manufacture and distribution. The investigation, dubbed Project Cairnes, started in July 2018 when the Contraband Tobacco Enforcement Team (CTET) began an investigation into the trafficking of contraband tobacco from the manufacturing facility on Six Nations. Police said the investigation revealed the tobacco was being assembled into contraband cigarettes at this facility, after which it was trafficked to other parts of Ontario and Canada, including British Columbia, where it was sold on the street. Police say the accused…

