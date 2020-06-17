Feature
Local News

Saving corn to increase local Indigenous food security

June 17, 2020 35 views
There are many rare varieties of corns that Mohawk Seedkeeper Gardens has repatriated and revitalized back into Haudenonsaunee communities and among our allies. Seed saving and sharing are a critical step in saving our local seeds and combating climate change.

By Terrylynn Brant The rush of the first planting has come to a close for many indigenous families and we are starting to relax a little. Congratulations to all of you who were able to continue with family traditions and the all important task of developing Food Security for your families. Every year I plant the ancestral seeds of my Nation and those that have been gifted to me from across Turtle Island. Saving the seeds of the Haudenosaunee is my passion and gardening is my gift. This year we were able to plant many varieties with the intent of ensuring Food Security, not just any food but the foods of the Haudenosaunee Nations. As a grower I have been fortunate enough to have these foods available to me all…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

First Nations chiefs say New Brunswick premier won’t commit to shootings inquiry 

June 17, 2020 26

FREDERICTON- Chiefs representing six First Nations in New Brunswick say Premier Blaine Higgs has refused to…

Read more
Six Nations COVID-19 checkpoints came down opening the community to visitors but a group of residents shut it down again Tuesday with Six Nations police walking away. (Photo by Jim C Powless)
Local News

Six Nations Open or Closed as group puts up own “check-points”

June 17, 2020 124

Six Nations roads opened, closed and re-opened By Lynda Powless and Donna Duric Writers SIX NATIONS OF…

Read more