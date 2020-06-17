Saving corn to increase local Indigenous food security

By Terrylynn Brant The rush of the first planting has come to a close for many indigenous families and we are starting to relax a little. Congratulations to all of you who were able to continue with family traditions and the all important task of developing Food Security for your families. Every year I plant the ancestral seeds of my Nation and those that have been gifted to me from across Turtle Island. Saving the seeds of the Haudenosaunee is my passion and gardening is my gift. This year we were able to plant many varieties with the intent of ensuring Food Security, not just any food but the foods of the Haudenosaunee Nations. As a grower I have been fortunate enough to have these foods available to me all…



