Six Nations Elected council giving businesses $5K grants moving to phase 2 of re-opening

By Donna Duric Writer Six Nations Elected Council is giving businesses affected by COVID-19 grants up to $5,000 beginning this week. Elected Chief Mark Hill made the announcement Friday and applications will be available this week. Many businesses on the reserve have been shut down completely since the end of March, when the whole community was closed off to visitors and outside traffic in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19 on the territory. “We look forward to supporting businesses in that nature,” said Elected Chief Hill. “We’re hopeful this emergency relief will help support those businesses during this time.” The grants will be handled through Two Rivers Community Development Centre. The elected Chief did not say where council is obtaining the funds for the business grants. He said…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice