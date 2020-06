Six Nations Open or Closed as group puts up own “check-points”

Six Nations roads opened, closed and re-opened By Lynda Powless and Donna Duric Writers SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- A Six Nations Police attempted to find a peaceful resolution to an incident on Highway 54 Tuesday ended with police leaving the scene and the group putting a makeshift checkpoint back up. A group of Six Nations people who disagreed with taking down COVID-19 checkpoints designed to keep outsiders out of Six Nations were trying to re-establish them this week. The checkpoints were ordered down at midnight Sunday. After a more than two hour discussion police left at about 3:40 p.m.. Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Two men started stopping vehicles and turning some away along the highway. Six Nations Elected Council and Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs agreed to re-open access to Six…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page