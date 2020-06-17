Local News
Six Nations Open or Closed as group puts up own “check-points”

June 17, 2020 118 views
Six Nations COVID-19 checkpoints came down opening the community to visitors but a group of residents shut it down again Tuesday with Six Nations police walking away. (Photo by Jim C Powless)

Six Nations roads opened, closed and re-opened By Lynda Powless and Donna Duric Writers SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- A Six Nations Police  attempted to find a peaceful resolution to an incident on Highway 54 Tuesday ended with police leaving the scene and the group putting a makeshift checkpoint back up. A group of Six Nations people who disagreed with taking down COVID-19 checkpoints designed to keep outsiders out of Six Nations were trying to re-establish them this week. The checkpoints were ordered down at midnight Sunday. After a more than two hour discussion police left at about 3:40 p.m.. Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Two men started stopping vehicles and turning some away along the highway. Six Nations Elected Council and Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs agreed to re-open access to Six…

