Tornado may have touched down at Six Nations, trees uprooted

By Donna Duric and Lynda Powless, Writers SIX NATION OF THE GRAND-A brief tornado uprooted a massive tree on Six Nations after an evening of violent storms moved across the province. A complete playground set was tossed around the yard like a matchstick. Debris was strewn across Chad Martin’s property on Chiefswood Road near Third Line Road in addition to a massive, 150-year-old tree being completely uprooted during the late evening storm. Martin said he witnessed the tornado himself. He pulled into his driveway late in the evening to see the tornado touch down and go through the front yard, pulling trees out of the ground. Debris was knocked over and pulled across the yard and into the pool. Martin said it lasted about 10 to 15 seconds and died…



