ANCHORAGE, Alaska- A moderate earthquake jolted Alaska’s largest city Thursday, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

The Alaska Earthquake Center says the magnitude 4.2 temblor was recorded about 12:38 p.m. It was centred about 35 miles (56

kilometres) southeast of Anchorage at a depth of about 13 miles (21kilometres) .

The centre says the quake was widely felt throughout the Anchorage area and in the northern suburbs.

