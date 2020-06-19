Daily
National News

Local resident saves driver from burning vehicle

June 19, 2020 298 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-A local resident saved a driver from a burning car after a single vehicle collision on Sixth Line Road early Friday morning with two occupants sustaining serious injuries.

Six Nations Police responded to the collision at 4:30 a.m. Friday morning on Sixth Line Road west of Onondaga Road.
Upon arriving on the scene, police said the vehicle was completely destroyed by fire and hydro lines were down across the road.

The Six Nations Fire Department was on scene and reported that hydro lines went down and one man was trapped in the vehicle. By the time police arrived, the two occupants had escaped the vehicle.
The driver sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance while the passenger was also taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said a local resident told them he heard a couple of loud bangs and he went outside.  The resident saw a vehicle on its side with one of the occupants still inside.

Another local resident attended the scene with a fire extinguisher and successfully pulled the male out of the burning vehicle.
An investigation revealed that the vehicle was travelling eastbound on Sixth Line Road and went off the road near 2577 Sixth Line into the ditch until it hit the other side of the driveway, then continued until it rolled over and hit a hydro pole, knocking it down.

Live wires pulled and landed on the vehicle and across the roadway.
Hydro One arrived on scene and assisted with the hydro pole.
The vehicle, described as a small sedan, was totally destroyed by fire.
Police continue to investigate.

 

