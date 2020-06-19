Daily
National News

Nunavut court approves teacher sex abuse class action against governments 

June 19, 2020 19 views

IQALUIT, Nunavut- A Nunavut court has approved a class-action lawsuit against the federal government and two territories over sex abuse of Inuit children by a teacher.

Maurice Cloughley has already served a 10-year sentence after pleading guilty to nine charges of abusing school children in several Arctic communities between 1967 and 1981.

The current lawsuit is being brought by three of his former pupils on behalf of them all.

In his ruling, Justice Paul Bychok finds that it is at least arguable that Ottawa, Nunavut and the Northwest Territories all ignored their duty to the children.

He notes Cloughley came North just after Inuit people were being moved into communities and the government exercised a colonial power over them, partly through armed force.

Bychok says that placed Cloughley in a position of power over the children.

The judge says that given the ongoing vulnerability of Inuit youth in remote communities, certifying the class action could have an educational benefit

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2020

 

 

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Three Six Nations people arrested in drug bust

June 19, 2020 3

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Three Six Nations people are facing numerous charges after a drug bust…

Read more
National News

Charlottetown statue of Sir John A. MacDonald covered in red paint 

June 19, 2020 25

Workers remove red paint from a Sir John A. Macdonald statue in Charlottetown  Friday June 19,…

Read more

Leave a Reply