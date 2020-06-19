Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement asking for public help in locating federal offender

Photo of Sara Powless

(TORONTO, ON) – The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of her breach ofstatutory release.

Sara POWLESS Is described as an indigenousfemale, 35years of age,5’5”(165cm), 122lbs (55kgs) with brownhair and greeneyes.

She is serving a two (2)yearsentencefor Cause Bodily Harm by Criminal Negligence, Possess of a Scheduled ISubstance x2 and Fail to Attend Court.

The offender is known to frequent the Hamilton, St. Thomas and North Bay areas.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.

Add Your Voice