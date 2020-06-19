Three Six Nations people arrested in drug bust

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Three Six Nations people are facing numerous charges after a drug bust on First Line Road Thursday.

Six Nations Police arrested three people after conducting a search warrant at a home on First Line Road Thursday.

Officers arrested two men who attempted to flee the residence upon police arrival.

A woman at the residence was arrested without incident and taken into custody.

A search of the home resulted in the seizure of various drugs and drug paraphernalia, including methamphetamine, cocaine, oxycodone pills, an undisclosed amount of cash, digital scales, cell phones and an electronic tablet.

Shane Allen Longboat, 30, of Ohsweken, is charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking and possession of proceeds of crime under $5000.

Longboat was released with a court date of Aug. 28, 2020.

Albert Ralph Powless, 38, of Ohsweken, is charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, breach of probation and possession of proceeds of crime under $5000. Powless was released with a court date of Aug. 28, 2020.

Ruth Ann Longboat, 54, of Ohsweken, is charged with two counts of trafficking, three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of failure to comply, and possession of proceeds of crime under $5000. She was held for a bail hearing on June 19.

Add Your Voice