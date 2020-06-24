Daily
National News

Cannabis shops to open at Six Nations July 1

June 24, 2020 102 views

The Six Nations Peoples Cannabis Coalition is now moving to issuing permits to open Cannabis retail
locations as of July 1st at Six Nations. The move is part of a six month interim phase with dispensaries required to follow regulations outlined in an agreement reached by coalition members at meetings over the past year.

Approved shops will have SNPCC stickers and identification.

Organizers  said Six Nations Police have been contacted. Cannabis became legal in Canada
October 17th 2018

The interim agreement and more info can be found at info@snpcc.ca • www.snpcc.ca

 

 

