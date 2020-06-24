Cannabis shops to open at Six Nations July 1

The Six Nations Peoples Cannabis Coalition is now moving to issuing permits to open Cannabis retail

locations as of July 1st at Six Nations. The move is part of a six month interim phase with dispensaries required to follow regulations outlined in an agreement reached by coalition members at meetings over the past year.

Approved shops will have SNPCC stickers and identification.

Organizers said Six Nations Police have been contacted. Cannabis became legal in Canada

October 17th 2018

The interim agreement and more info can be found at info@snpcc.ca • www.snpcc.ca

