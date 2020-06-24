Covid-19 business relief fund launched

By Donna Duric Writer Covid-19 left the Six Nations economy at a standstill for two and a half months. Now, with the community slowly re-opening and lockdown restrictions lifting around Six Nations, businesses hard hit by the pandemic are eligible to receive a $5,000 grant to help offset the damage done by virus mitigation measures. Six Nations businesses affected by Covid-19 lockdown restrictions can now apply for a grant through Six Nations Elected Council’s SNEC) Covid-19 business relief fund. Elected council announced the fund last Wednesday in a bid to help local businesses recover from Covid-19-related restrictions. Since the end of March, many Six Nations businesses shut down completely and lost millions in revenue. Only essential businesses remained open, but functioned with vastly reduced traffic, since checkpoints went up around…



