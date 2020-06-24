Covid-19 business relief fund launched

By Donna Duric Writer Covid-19 left the Six Nations economy at a standstill for two and a half months. Now, with the community slowly re-opening and lockdown restrictions lifting around Six Nations, businesses hard hit by the pandemic are eligible to receive a $5,000 grant to help offset the damage done by virus mitigation measures. Six Nations businesses affected by Covid-19 lockdown restrictions can now apply for a grant through Six Nations Elected Council’s SNEC) Covid-19 business relief fund. Elected council announced the fund last Wednesday in a bid to help local businesses recover from Covid-19-related restrictions. Since the end of March, many Six Nations businesses shut down completely and lost millions in revenue. Only essential businesses remained open, but functioned with vastly reduced traffic, since checkpoints went up around…
Related Posts
Six Nations Elected Council calls for resignation of police commission chair
June 24, 2020 132
SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) is calling for the immediate resignation of…
Federal work on First Nations policing should have begun long ago: Bellegarde
June 24, 2020 43
OTTAWA- Public Safety Minister Bill Blair says the Liberal government will work on a law to…