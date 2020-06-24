Local chef’s whimsical creations promote Indigenous food sovereignty

By Donna Duric Writer Pandemic or no pandemic, Mohawk Chef Tawnya Brant is showcasing Haudenosaunee food for the world to see. Thanks to social media, and a little time off to come up with some new creations, Brant has been raising the profile of Haudenosaunee foods and ingredients and dazzling her followers with unique creations that are almost too pretty to eat. Whether sweet or savoury, her whimsical dishes are sure to impress, not only for their beauty, but for where they come from and how they’re prepared. Many chefs buy their ingredients from local stores when whipping up their creations. But Brant, whose mother Terrylynn is a well-known gardener and avid promoter of Haudenosaunee food sovereignty, rarely visits a big box store when it comes time to gather ingredients,…



