Local News
ticker

Local resident saves driver from burning vehicle

June 24, 2020 100 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-A local resident saved a driver from a burning car after a single vehicle collision on Sixth Line Road early Friday morning with two occupants sustaining serious injuries. Six Nations Police responded to the collision at 4:30 a.m. Friday morning on Sixth Line Road west of Onondaga Road. Upon arriving on the scene, police said the vehicle was completely destroyed by fire and hydro lines were down across the road. The Six Nations Fire Department was on scene and reported that hydro lines went down and one man was trapped in the vehicle. By the time police arrived, the two occupants had escaped the vehicle. The driver sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance while the passenger was also taken to hospital with…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Six Nations Elected Council calls for resignation of police commission chair

June 24, 2020 122

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) is calling for the immediate resignation of…

Read more
Daily

Federal work on First Nations policing should have begun long ago: Bellegarde 

June 24, 2020 39

OTTAWA- Public Safety Minister Bill Blair says the Liberal government will work on a law to…

Read more