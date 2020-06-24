Local News
Slider

National Indigenous Peoples Day Virtually

June 24, 2020 49 views
Belle Bailey, in this undated handout photo, was among hundreds of performers who participated in the Social Distancing Powwow, one of many virtual ways Indigenous communities celebrated National Indigenous Peoples Day amid pandemic restrictions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-PJ Leroux

National Indigenous Peoples Day goes virtual amid pandemic restrictions By Amy Smart, Canadian Press Organizers of a major Indigenous festival in Ottawa considered postponing or cancelling it entirely after COVID-19 restrictions meant they couldn’t gather in person. But as an anti-racism movement swept the country, bolstered by news of Indigenous deaths during police interactions, Trina Simard said it only affirmed their decision to take the Summer Solstice Indigenous Festival online. “I can’t speak for everybody but for me it’s part of what drives me about this education,” the festival producer and executive director of Indigenous Experiences said. “It’s more than a festival, it’s our cultural and community connection and it’s really that one time of year where we get to share and celebrate with our neighbours who we are. I…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Six Nations Elected Council calls for resignation of police commission chair

June 24, 2020 122

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) is calling for the immediate resignation of…

Read more
Daily

Federal work on First Nations policing should have begun long ago: Bellegarde 

June 24, 2020 39

OTTAWA- Public Safety Minister Bill Blair says the Liberal government will work on a law to…

Read more