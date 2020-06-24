Daily
National News

Six Nations Elected Council calls for resignation of police commission chair

June 24, 2020 130 views

Steve Williams
Six Nations Police Commission Chairman

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) is calling for the immediate resignation of Six Nations Police Commission Chair Steve Williams but is not saying why.

In a press release sent out this afternoon (Wednesday), elected council said, “We want to ensure accountability and transparency and make it clear that there can be no conflict of interest, or perceived or otherwise in such important roles. This action speaks to good governance and to the future sustainability of our institutions who serve the community.”

The statement continued, “As we move forward, it is important that we have the trust of the community that we will make difficult decisions in order to develop and build stronger services in our community.”

The Six Nations Police Commission oversees the Six Nations Police.

Just two months ago, elected Coun. Wendy Johnson was calling for a full review of the commission amid governance concerns.

Williams is also the president of Grand River Enterprises and the Chief Electoral Officer for Six Nations Elected Council.

“Six Nations of the Grand River Elected Council will continue to support the hard working efforts of the Six Nations Police officers in protecting our community,” council said in the statement. “We will provide more information in the days ahead.”

Williams is a well known figure in the community a long time volunteer for a number of local events, has won numerous awards for volunteerism. sits on both national and provincial boards  and has served as  president of Grand River Enterprises for more than 20 years.

Williams could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

 

