Three Six Nations people arrested in drug bust

June 24, 2020 90 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Three Six Nations people are facing numerous charges after a drug bust on First Line Road Thursday. Six Nations Police arrested three people after conducting a search warrant at a home on First Line Road Thursday. Officers arrested two men who attempted to flee the residence upon police arrival. A woman at the residence was arrested without incident and taken into custody. A search of the home resulted in the seizure of various drugs and drug paraphernalia, including methamphetamine, cocaine, oxycodone pills, an undisclosed amount of cash, digital scales, cell phones and an electronic tablet. Shane Allen Longboat, 30, of Ohsweken, is charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking and possession of proceeds…

