New office in Labrador to promote skilled trades among Indigenous groups

June 25, 2020 58 views

ST. JOHN’S, N.L.-The Newfoundland and Labrador government is spending $1.45 million over three years to establish an office in Labrador that will promote the skilled trades as a viable career for the Innu and other Indigenous groups.

The Labrador Office for Indigenous and Northern Skilled Trades will be based in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

The office will also work with governments and organizations to mentor people through the apprenticeship-journeyperson process and help them find jobs.

During the first three years of its mandate, the office will register and manage apprentices to increase Indigenous representation in construction trades.

It will also try to increase apprenticeship completion rates among Indigenous participants.

Darin King, executive director of Trades NL, says the office will initially focus on Innu Nation members.

 

