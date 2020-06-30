Local News
Blair: feds will make First Nations policing an essential service

June 30, 2020 28 views

By Jim Bronskill THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- Public Safety Minister Bill Blair says First Nations policing must be made an essential service, something Indigenous leaders have been pressing the federal government to do. The government will work with Indigenous communities to come up with a legislative framework that ensures First Nations have the policing services they need and deserve, Blair told the House of Commons public safety committee Tuesday. “It has never been acknowledged or recognized as an essential service,’’ said Blair, a former Toronto police chief, as the committee began a study of systemic racism in policing. Blair sad he has begun contacting Indigenous leaders across the country to figure out how to best transform policing in their communities. “We need to include Indigenous leadership in that discussion.’’ Concerns…

