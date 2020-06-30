Local News
Indigenous people march in solidarity with Black Lives Matter

June 30, 2020 25 views
Indigenous men led the march through Hamilton. (Photos by Donna Duric)

By Donna Duric Writer HAMILTON – Indigenous people marched in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in Hamilton over the weekend, marking a sad and shared experience of excessive violence at the hands of law enforcement in Canada and the United States. Hundreds of people marched from Dundurn Castle to City Hall Saturday afternoon to draw attention to Indigenous and black lives, two demographics who are killed by police at disproportionately higher rates than other groups. Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in March, six Indigenous people have died of the virus, but nine Indigenous people have died from police violence in Canada. Chants of “no justice, no peace” and “black lives they matter where, black lives they matter here” were repeated throughout the peaceful march, with Hamilton…

